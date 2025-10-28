Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX stock opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

