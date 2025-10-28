Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $7,142,140 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GILD opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

