Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ARQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ARQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ARQ from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. ARQ has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ARQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ARQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ARQ by 27.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

