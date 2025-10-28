Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 253482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Airbus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $18.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

