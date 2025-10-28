Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,700 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANYYY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

OTC ANYYY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

