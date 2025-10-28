Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 21,669 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,669 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
