Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,524,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028,341 shares during the period. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

