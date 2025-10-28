967 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $361.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.44 and a 200-day moving average of $301.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $248.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $342.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

