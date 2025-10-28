914 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after purchasing an additional 363,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cencora from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $336.07. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

