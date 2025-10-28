8,452 Shares in Fiverr International $FVRR Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Fiverr International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $831.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

