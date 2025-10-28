7,518 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth about $50,344,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after buying an additional 729,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth about $21,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,094,000 after buying an additional 371,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth about $4,632,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Research downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,400. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,930 shares of company stock worth $7,452,507. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

