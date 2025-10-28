728 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,662 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 243,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,950.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ROK opened at $361.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $364.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.