61,637 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,517 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,418,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,913,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after acquiring an additional 609,300 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

