5,300 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Vista Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 568,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,341 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 141,066 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 199,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 896,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 109,483 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vista Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Vista Energy Stock Up 18.8%

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%.The firm had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

