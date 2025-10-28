4,150 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

