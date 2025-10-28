3,577 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $440.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

