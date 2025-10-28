289,912 Shares in Conagra Brands $CAG Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 289,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,749.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,416,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 382,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $29.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

