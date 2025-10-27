Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $217.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $218.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

