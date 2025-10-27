Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Academy Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Academy Capital Management lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 8.6% of Academy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Academy Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 245,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,646,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 193,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,983,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $573.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.51 and a 200 day moving average of $566.36. The company has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

