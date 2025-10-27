Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,829 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,710,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 417,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

