First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $218.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $219.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

