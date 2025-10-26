SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $92.83 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

