Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS.
Teradyne stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 73.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,411.48. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $411,954. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.61%.
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
