Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $218,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $102.57 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

