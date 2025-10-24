RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Orix Corp Ads $IX

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 399.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 856,122 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,058,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 847,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 382,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 316,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Orix Corp Ads Trading Down 0.3%

IX stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Orix Corp Ads has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.