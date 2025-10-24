Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $69.89 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

