Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $19,788.60 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $19,788.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,646.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $97,380.24.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after buying an additional 113,405 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.5% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,325,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,637,000 after acquiring an additional 368,352 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,946,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,312,000 after acquiring an additional 490,340 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

