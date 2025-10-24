LifeWealth Investments LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December $XDEC

LifeWealth Investments LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDEC. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 113,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 725,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XDEC opened at $40.27 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $204.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.