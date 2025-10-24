Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 549,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFCZF. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intact Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Intact Financial Company Profile

IFCZF stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. Intact Financial has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $256.31.

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.