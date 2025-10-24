Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR Shares Acquired by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

UAPR stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.