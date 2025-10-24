Head to Head Review: Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) vs. Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Haleon has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haleon and Generation Alpha”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $14.35 billion 2.90 $1.84 billion $0.39 23.96 Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Alpha.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haleon and Generation Alpha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 6 3 1 2.50 Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 0.00

Haleon presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Haleon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Haleon is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Summary

Haleon beats Generation Alpha on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lighting controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity lighting accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. It primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Upland, California.

