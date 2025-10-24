Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,427,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

CGW opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.