Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. $TS

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 5.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tenaris by 10.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 48.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TS

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.