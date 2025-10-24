Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in GE Aerospace by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the second quarter worth $1,286,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE GE opened at $306.26 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.82. The stock has a market cap of $323.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.