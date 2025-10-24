Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,826,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

IVLU opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

