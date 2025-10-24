Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

