Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 96,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.2%

eBay stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

