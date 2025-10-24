BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 25.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $520,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,236.76. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $592,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,281,925.68. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $3,998,816. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.