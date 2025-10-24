2,577 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $292.06 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $311.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.79. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.17.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

