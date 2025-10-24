152 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,531,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,148.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,320.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,353.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,799.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.