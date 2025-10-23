Zacks Small Cap Has Negative View of Beneficient Q2 Earnings

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Beneficient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Beneficient has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($12.62) million for the quarter.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

