Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $13,292,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 9.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Xometry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 265,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,049.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,778.75. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,734.01. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Xometry Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

