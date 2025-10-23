Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after buying an additional 457,052 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $308.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.81. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

