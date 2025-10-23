What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Flowserve Q3 Earnings?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.6%

FLS stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

