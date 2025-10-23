Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

