Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

