VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $72.95 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

