Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $453,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,115,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
