Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $453,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,115,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.