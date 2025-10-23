Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $334.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $337.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

