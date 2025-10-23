Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 80,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

